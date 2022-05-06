Casey White escape: Reward offered in Alabama fugitive inmate and corrections officer manhunt reaches $25k

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the “arrest and apprehension” of an escaped murder suspect Casey White and a high-ranking female corrections officer who has been accused in assisting him, Vicky White.

Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation, and officials believe that the corrections officer assisted Casey White.

Ivey issued a proclamation on Friday stating that there is a $5,000 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and Vicki White, totaling $10,000.

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

The total reward for information leading to the apprehension of both Casey White and Vicki White is now at $25,000, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

During a press conference held Friday, Singleton said that there were indications that the two may have had some type of “jailhouse romance.”

A vehicle used by Casey White and Vicki White was also found, Singleton announced on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, nothing was found in the car.

ALABAMA INVESTIGATORS CONFIRM ‘SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP’ BETWEEN ESCAPED INMATE, MISSING GUARD

“The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. There were no tags on the vehicle and it was locked. It was identified last night and a search of the area where the SUV was found was conducted this morning. Nothing was found. The vehicle is being searched now,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

Ivey said that Casey White and Vicki White pose a “major” threat to the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars,” Ivey said.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.