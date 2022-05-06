FOX News 

Casey White escape: Reward offered in Alabama fugitive inmate and corrections officer manhunt reaches $25k

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the “arrest and apprehension” of an escaped murder suspect Casey White and a high-ranking female corrections officer who has been accused in assisting him, Vicky White.

Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation, and officials believe that the corrections officer assisted Casey White.

Ivey issued a proclamation on Friday stating that there is a $5,000 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and Vicki White, totaling $10,000.

Casey Cole White, 38 and Vicky White, 56, were last seen Friday morning on surveillance video ditching a marked vehicle at a parking lot on Florence, Alabama, about 70 miles west of Huntsville, according to authorities.
The total reward for information leading to the apprehension of both Casey White and Vicki White is now at $25,000, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

During a press conference held Friday, Singleton said that there were indications that the two may have had some type of “jailhouse romance.”

A vehicle used by Casey White and Vicki White was also found, Singleton announced on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, nothing was found in the car.

Casey Cole White, the imposing murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he’d kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents.
“The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. There were no tags on the vehicle and it was locked. It was identified last night and a search of the area where the SUV was found was conducted this morning. Nothing was found. The vehicle is being searched now,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

Ivey said that Casey White and Vicki White pose a “major” threat to the public.

New images released by the U.S. Marshal Service show Vicky White featuring darker hair.
“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars,” Ivey said.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

