Casey Anthony confesses — to speeding in Florida

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who was accused of murdering her toddler daughter, pleaded guilty to a traffic violation after being busted zooming nearly 20 miles over the speed limit, according to a report Friday.

Anthony — who was acquitted of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee — was cruising 69 mph in a 50 mph in West Palm Beach on January 25 when she was busted by a cop with a radar gun and hit with a ticket, the Daily Mail reported.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to speeding in her blue 2016 Ford Escape and paid a $256 fine, according to court records cited by the outlet.

Anthony moved to West Palm Beach not long after an Orlando jury found her not guilty of killing her daughter in 2011. She reportedly moved in with Pat McKenna, a private investigator for her defense team, and later announced she’s working on a movie about her daughter’s mysterious death.

The police officer who busted Anthony speeding, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy David Varone, didn’t return a request for comment, according to the outlet. Anthony also didn’t return calls.