A winter storm making its way through the Southeastern portion of the United States has left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Across the Southeast, there were more than 200,000 power outages reported across the region as of Sunday afternoon as a result of the winter storm, according to PowerOutage.us.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that over 41,000 homes and businesses were without power during a press conference at noon, and said that shelters are open around the state for people who don’t have power or heat.

In one portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina, Cooper said that a short section was closed because of power lines that were low-hanging and covered with ice.

In the central and western portions of the state, roads are covered with ice, the North Carolina Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said.

South Carolina and North Carolina were experiencing the highest number of power outages in the Southeast on Sunday, with over 70,000 power customers in the state experiencing an outage.

Florida had about 20,000 power customers experiencing outages because of severe storms, while Georgia had around 40,000 outages.

Some counties in North Carolina saw 8 to 12 inches of snow, and ice is causing issues in the central portion of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the Nashville, Tennessee area is predicted to get around 2 to 3 inches of snow while some areas of Eastern Tennessee are forecasted to get around 7 inches.

Eastern portions of South Carolina are predicted to receive up to half an inch of ice from the winter storm.