Carnegie Mellon professor wishes Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating pain’ as she ‘finally’ dies

A professor at Carnegie Mellon University drew criticism on social media after wishing England’s Queen Elizabeth “excruciating pain” hours before she died on Thursday.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” Carnegie Mellon University Professor Uju Anya tweeted on Thursday morning. “May her pain be excruciating.”

The Twitter post came as reports began to circulate that the 96-year-old monarch’s health was deteriorating and doctors were “concerned” about her condition.

The tweet, which was re-tweeted and liked over 10,000 times on Twitter in just a few hours, prompted strong pushback from many users on Twitter.

“That sentiment is pure evil,” researcher Mike Galsworthy tweeted. “Please delete as it benefits the world nothing.”

“Hi @CarnegieMellon, this your professor?” Young America’s Foundation Spokesperson Kara Zupkus tweeted.

“Who are you again?” blogger and former conservative Member of British Parliament Louise Mensch tweeted. “Oh yeah absolutely nobody trying to grift off a beloved woman people care about.”

“This is what a complete lack of emotional intelligence & a heart full of hate looks like,” British model Jemma Palmer tweeted. “Don’t be like @UjuAnya. Be a better human.”

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted. “I don’t think so. Wow.”

Anya, listed as an associate professor of second language acquisition on the Carnegie Mellon website, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star,” Anya later tweeted.

Hours after the tweet was posted, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth has died.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family shared on its website. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Carnegie Mellon University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.