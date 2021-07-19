Carjacking victim in Wisconsin who shot suspect, 13, charged with recklessly endangering safety

Wisconsin authorities said Sunday that a 13-year-old female carjacking suspect, as well as a driver who shot at the girl attempting to make a getaway, will both face criminal charges.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, after Kenosha Police say a person left a vehicle running and unattended at a gas station at 50th Street and Sheridan Road. A female juvenile allegedly stole the car and was driving away when the owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl, police said.

The girl, who has not been named by authorities, was transported to Children’s Hospital. She remained hospitalized as of Sunday, the Kenosha Police Department said in an update shared on Twitter, also announcing the 13-year-old will have charges referred to juvenile court.

The adult who shot her remained in custody as of Sunday on a single charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Police did not disclose whether that individual was male or female.

Fox News reached out for another update early Monday but did not immediately receive a response.

Kenosha, a city of about 99,000 people that sits on Lake Michigan, made national headlines last August as demonstrations broke out following the police shooting of Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance call. The Black man was left paralyzed from the waist down. It wasn’t until January that local prosecutors announced their decision not to charge any officers involved – and Blake allegedly later admitted he had a knife at the time.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old last summer, allegedly came to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., last August to answer a call from a local militia group to protect businesses amid the civil unrest. He opened fire into a crowd, striking three demonstrators and is now facing a slew of charges – though has repeatedly maintained that he fired in self-defense.