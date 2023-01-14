Caretaker for missing Oklahoma girl Athena Brownfield charged with murder

A missing four-year-old girl’s caretaker, who is already in an Arizona jail, was charged with murder on Friday, as the search for the Oklahoma girl continues.

Ivon Adams, 35, who was arrested Thursday for child neglect in connection with Athena Brownfield’s missing person case, was charged with murder late Friday, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities didn’t say what led to the new charge, The Associated Press reported.

Adams is waiting to be extradited to Oklahoma.

He and his wife, Alysia Adams, 31, have been arrested after the child was reported missing on Tuesday.

Alysia Adams, who is also one of Brownfield’s caregivers, remains in the Caddo County, Oklahoma, jail on two counts of child neglect.

“The search for Athena continues,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Thursday. “The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states. In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was searched.

“Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena.”

Athena was missing on Tuesday afternoon after a postal carrier found her five-year-old sister wandering around alone in Cyril, Oklahoma.

The postal carrier knew that the child “wasn’t where she was supposed to be and notified police,” at which point law enforcement realized that Athena was missing, OSBI public information officer Brook Arbeitman said during a Wednesday press conference.

Brownfield could’ve been missing as early as Jan. 6, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office deputy told FOX 25 Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The agency is asking members of the public “with a residence or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera” to go to Family Life Church in Cyril, where a command post has been established, and notify law enforcement, according to a Wednesday press release.

Anyone with information about Athena’s whereabouts is asked to contact OSBI at 405-879-2591 or their local police or email to tips to [email protected] Tips can be anonymous.