Car slams into Chicago-area home leaving 2 seriously injured

A frightening ordeal played out in a city near Chicago Wednesday night when an SUV went flying through the garage of a home and then ended up lodged inside the house.

Crystal Lake police said the driver of the SUV and a person who was inside the home both suffered life-threatening injures. They were flown by helicopter to local hospitals.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Heather Drive.



Police said it is unclear why the man driving the SUV left the road and hit the house. He had to be extricated from the wreck by Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue.

A neighbor captured pictures of the aftermath of the shocking crash.



Danielle Leschuk shared the photos with Fox News Digital. They show extensive damage to a detached garage, as well as the house. The blue SUV can be seen sticking out of the home. The garage appears to have partially collapsed due to the damage sustained in the crash.

“It was horrifying to feel so helpless and know people were seriously injured and have no way to help,” Leschuk told Fox News Digital.

She said the crash sounded like an explosion.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.