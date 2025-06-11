Car drives through anti-ICE protesters as Chicago joins nationwide anti-ICE unrest amid Trump crackdown

​

A car drove through a crowd of demonstrators Tuesday night as hundreds of anti-ICE protesters gathered in Downtown Chicago.

The protests in Chicago come as Los Angeles has faced days of unrest.

Protests in LA started on June 7, with rioters burning cars, throwing objects and fireworks at police, smashing the windows of the LAPD’s headquarters and looting stores.

Tuesday’s footage from FOX 32 Chicago shows what appeared to be a woman driving through the Chicago demonstrators walking with signs and biking on Wabash and Monroe.

A police officer attempted to hit the window of the moving vehicle in an apparent attempt to get the driver to stop, but it kept moving, FOX 32 reported. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

The Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening that they were waiting to hear from responding officers when asked if the car’s driver would face charges for driving through protesters.

While most Chicago protesters were peaceful on Tuesday, some demonstrators clashed and vandalized police vehicles, and public transportation was temporarily suspended downtown, FOX 32 reported.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez noted on X that multiple police cars had been vandalized.

“I guess we haven’t learned,” he wrote in one Tuesday evening post.

“I’m so sick of anarchy apologists and their ‘It’s not violent, just property damage bro’ bull—-,” he said in another.

An earlier protest Tuesday was part of a campaign called “From LA to Chicago: ICE Out!” according to FOX 32.

“I just think it’s not right what’s going on right now … people are being snatched off the street, so you just gotta do something about it,” Benjamin Rose, one of the protesters, told the outlet.

Demonstrations have been popping up across the country, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Chicago to Los Angeles, where unrest broke out over the weekend following a raid. The Department of Homeland Security said ICE raids in LA over the weekend resulted in “hundreds of illegal aliens [being] arrested by ICE officers and agents,” including “many with a criminal history and criminal convictions.”

DHS listed more information about 19 suspects that ICE Los Angeles arrested on June 7 who are accused of crimes ranging from robbery to second-degree murder to rape.

“America’s brave ICE officers are removing the worst of the worst from LA’s streets, while LA’s leaders are working tirelessly against them,” DHS said in a Sunday statement as riots continued through the weekend.