Car crashes into Virginia restaurant, leaving 14 injured: police

A driver drove a vehicle into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, leaving 14 people injured, according to police and fire officials.

Officials said the crash caused a structure fire that has since been extinguished.

It remains unclear what led to the fiery crash.

Photographs show a heavy fire crew presence outside the Ireland’s Four Courts Irish pub, and aerial footage of the scene shows heavy smoke coming from the building.

Arlington first responders said eight victims were transported to local hospitals after the crash, and that four of those victims suffered critical injuries, four others endured non-life threatening injuries. Another six patients were also treated at the scene before being released.

“Please keep the all the injured in your thoughts and prayers,” the restaurant tweeted. “Thanks to [email protected] and [email protected] for their quick response. We are devastated.”

According to fire officials, engineers have evaluated the building and determined it was structurally sound. But officials said people could not return to the building yet.

Arlington County Police said the incident is under investigation.