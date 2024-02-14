Car crashes into Texas hospital’s emergency room, multiple people injured

At least 10 people are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Austin, Texas, hospital’s emergency room.

According to a Facebook post from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), the incident happened on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

In an updated post, the ATCEMS said 20-49 patients, eight ambulances and medical personnel were at the scene at the time of the incident.

According to authorities, the vehicle barreled into St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room, leaving at least 10 people injured.

As of around 6 p.m., emergency personnel were performing CPR on one adult patient.

Two children and one adult were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, the agency said.

The Austin Fire Department said a hazmat task force also responded to the crash.

In an updated statement, the Austin Police Department said the incident does not appear to be “intentional.”

“There is no threat to the general public. Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act,” the Austin Police Department said in an X post. “APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.