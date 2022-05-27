Car crashes into Arizona beauty shop, driver arrested for unrelated warrant

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people inside an Arizona beauty shop were largely left unharmed after a car crashed through the store’s front window and came barreling inside.

The incident occurred Thursday when a driver unintentionally left the vehicle in drive and tried to put it in park. The driver then accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, the Tempe Police Department said.

“We don’t know how it happened, honestly,” a young woman who was inside the car as a passenger during the incident, told Fox Phoenix. “It happened so fast.”

Surveillance video released by police shows two people inside the store when the vehicle suddenly crashes through the window. The two are pushed back as the car moves forward, destroying a store aisle.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant not related to the crash.

Raymond Woolfolk, a security guard at the store, told the news outlet that he woke up late that morning and was present at the time of the crash.

“Good thing I woke up late this morning, because I would’ve been sitting right there in that chair or that stool right where the impact happened. I think I’m pretty lucky today,” he said.

