A car driven by a suspected human smuggler in Texas burst into flames after it smashed into a civilian car following a vehicle pursuit, authorities say.

The pursuit happened Monday afternoon after agents with the Laredo South Station responded to reports of a suspicious gray Dodge sedan northbound on U.S. Highway 83 from the Webb-Zapata county line.

The agents found the vehicle and requested assistance from Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN’S ICE RULES THAT NARROWED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARREST PRIORITIES

DPS agents tried to stop the Dodge but the driver failed to yield and fled the scene, according to CBP. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle collided with a pickup truck off Los Del Sur, causing it to flip onto its roof, WOAI-TV reported. No injuries were reporteed.

The driver of the Dodge and its occupants – who were later determined to be illegal immigrants – exited the vehicle just before it burst into flames, CBP said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, and the occupants tried to flee the scene but were apprehended and taken into custody. Laredo Fire Department arrived on the scene and provided medical aid.

CBP said the vehicle’s occupants were illegal immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details of the incident.