Captured: Suspect who shot Arizona police officer has been detained following manhunt

A manhunt for a suspect involved in the shooting of an Arizona police officer has ended as authorities apprehended the individual, officials said.

Nicholas Cowan, 35, was captured Sunday evening, just days after he is believed to have shot a Phoenix police officer Thursday, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association announced.

Immediately following the shooting incident earlier in the week, local authorities partnered with federal agencies in a 24/7 manhunt to track down Cowan, who was found 25 miles away from the shooting, Fox 10 of Phoenix reported.

On Thursday, Cowan was identified as a suspect in a shooting incident at a convenience store where two officers were responding to a domestic violence call, Fox 10 reported.

Witnesses at the scene described the harrowing incident when at least 10 shots were fired, including one that struck a female officer, 40, who was a 24-year veteran of the force.

The officer was transported to Deer Valley Medical Center in critical condition but has since stabilized.



“I will say this: I am confident we will find this man,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said immediately following the shooting, Fox 10 reported.

Law enforcement released photos of Cowan, a bearded man covered in tattoos, and encouraged anyone with information to share it. Authorities also discouraged people from interacting with Cowan as he was believed to be armed and dangerous, and potentially injured as a result of the shootout.