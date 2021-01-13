Capitol riot: Seven more people charged in DC federal court

Seven more people suspected of participating in last week’s Capitol riot have been charged in federal court, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Authorities made dozens of arrests following the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol during which supporters of President Trump stormed inside after a rally to protest the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Robert Keith Packer, who was seen in viral photographs wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz” — a reference to the Nazi concentration camp — was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, Va. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

NYC MAN WHO BREACHED US CAPITOL IS SON OF PROMINENT BROOKLYN JUDGE

A witness contacted law enforcement and stated that they recognized Packer as a “routine customer” at a store near Newport News. Investigators obtained surveillance video from the store and spotted Packer, according to a federal affidavit.

Nicholas Rodean was taken into federal custody Wednesday in Washington, D.C. He was seen carrying a large flag inside the Capitol that read “Trump is My President” and an apparent badge from his employer.

Rodean was identified by others via social media. Authorities also used Department of Motor Vehicle databases to identify him, authorities said.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; one count of knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and one count of and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Aaron Mostofsky, 34, the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of theft of government property. He told the New York Post he traveled to Washington to protest the “stolen election.”

Photos of him wearing a vest and some type of animal fur went viral.

New York resident William Pepe, 34, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority.

Pepe called in sick to work on the day of the riot and was suspended without pay from his laborer job at the Metro-North commuter railroad pending an investigation into his alleged actions, the agency told Fox News.

Andrew Williams, Josiah Colt, of Meridian, Idaho, and Kevin Loftus are each charged with various crimes, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority. Colt and Loftus also face charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Charges against Richard Barnett, 60, the man seen in viral photos sitting in a chair in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, were amended Tuesday. He faces one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority, violent entry and theft.