Capitol riot: FDNY alerts FBI that members possibly part of attack

The FBI is now investigating whether members of the New York City Fire Department were involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, following anonymous tips.

A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed for Fox News Saturday, that either “active or retired” fire department officials were suspected of being among the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

“The department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI,” FDNY spokesperson Frank Dwyer told Fox News Saturday, after ABC 7 first reported the investigation.

Though Dwyer did not clarify how many individuals are believed to have been present amongst the thousands of Trump supporters, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said earlier this week that those involved in the attack would “face the full consequences of their actions under the law.”

Rosen said the Justice Department “will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks.”

Roughly 16 people have been charged in federal court over the Capitol attack, including West Virginia state Delegate Derrick Evans.

Evans posted a video of himself after he crossed the threshold of the building, as thousands poured in by climbing the exterior of the Capitol’s walls, smashing through windows and forcing doors open as Capitol Police struggled to gain control of the situation.

Evans resigned after being charged Saturday.

Another 40 people have been charged in Superior Court, according to a statement released by the DOJ Friday.

The mob attacked the Capitol as lawmakers met for a joint session to vote on the certification of the Electoral College results Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers sheltered in secure locations, hid in their offices under desks and bunkered in the upper balcony of the House chamber after they got trapped inside.

Five people were killed as a result of the riot that overwhelmed federal law enforcement officials, including one Capitol Police officer, who’s death is now under investigation.