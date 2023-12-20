Capitol Police arrest 60 anti-Israel activists for illegally protesting inside rotunda: reports

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters were arrested on Tuesday after staging an illegal rally inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., an act led by activist Linda Sarsour, according to reports.

Axios reported that roughly 60 protesters were arrested for holding a demonstration inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Activists were seen holding signs that read, “Stop Arming Israel,” as participants chanted, “Not another nickel, not another time, no more money for Israel’s crimes.”

This is not the first demonstration to take place on Capitol Hill since the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas-led terrorists.

CHAOS AT THE CAPITOL: OVER 40 PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS ARRESTED IN SENATE OFFICE BUILDING: POLICE

In fact, last week, over 40 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, and like Tuesday, the activists were demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Capitol Police said in a statement that they were aware of a group’s potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday and start a protest.

PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATORS SWARM ON CAPITOL HILL, DEMAND GAZA CEASEFIRE AS POLICE ARREST PROTESTERS

“It is against the law to demonstrate inside the Congressional Buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law,” the statement read.

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., posted about the protest on X.

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED

“Insurrection happening now in the Capitol,” she wrote. “Is that Linda Sarsour leading the Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel insurrectionists? Very serious ties to terrorists & Progressive Democrats if it’s her. Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6’ers.”

Sarsour emerged in 2017 as one of the organizers of the Women’s March that took place after former President Trump’s inauguration.

In 2020, President Biden’s then campaign distanced itself from Sarsour after she and another woman were kicked out of the Women’s March organization due to concerns of antisemitism following statements against Israel and claims that Jewish activists were being excluded from the movement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post reported that last month she ridiculed the “little posters” of hostages being held by Hamas terrorists as a result of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people.