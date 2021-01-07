Capitol Hill violence: Explosives found at RNC, DNC 'the real deal,' sources say

The devices found near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday were actual explosive devices, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigations.

Fox News first reported that multiple IEDs, resembling pipe bombs, were found near the Capitol grounds on Wednesday.

Specifically, two law enforcement sources said devices resembling pipe bombs were found near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee, both buildings located near the Capitol grounds.

One senior federal law enforcement official confirmed to Fox News those devices were not phonies, “those things were the real deal.”

The investigation into who is responsible for planting the devices is ongoing and Department of Justice officials are vowing that the person, or persons, responsible will be held accountable.

The DC bomb squad was called to both scenes and eventually the ATF “rendered both devices safe,” according to the senior federal law enforcement official.

FBI SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC TO IDENTIFY THOSE IN CAPITOL BREACH

Both headquarters are located just blocks from Capitol Hill; the scare reportedly prompted temporary evacuations.

Earlier Wednesday, a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

PROTESTERS DESCEND ON NATION’S STATE CAPITALS AS CHAOS UNFOLDS IN DC

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police said Thursday morning four people were killed and at least 70 people were arrested in connection with the unrest of curfew violations. At least 14 MPD officers were hurt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI has asked anyone who believes they have information or photos and videos of the Capitol Hill rioting to share it by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.