Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Washington, DC after 13-day trip from North Carolina

Christmas kicked off in Washington, D.C. Friday morning as the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

‘Ruby,’ the name of this year’s tree, is a 78-foot tall Red Spruce from North Carolina, and it was harvested in the Pigsah National Forest.

The tree and its traveling crew left North Carolina for the Capitol during the first week of November. Live tracking of the tree’s journey began Nov. 5 and ended with the final stop on Nov. 18.

Ruby the Red Spruce made 16 stops along the way and at each one fans could sign a banner, participate in arts and crafts, and learn more about America’s national forests.

The tree was delivered to its normal spot on the Capitol’s West Lawn at 6 a.m. Friday. Crews spent most of the morning getting the tree off the truck and into its upright position on Capitol Hill.

The official lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 30.

According to the tree’s Twitter page, Ruby will be lit by Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche), a fourth grader from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee, N.C.