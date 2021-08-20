Capitol bomb threat suspect appears in court, charged with threatening use of weapon of mass destruction

Capitol bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged Friday in connection with threatening to detonate an explosive near the Library of Congress, prompting multiple evacuations of nearby buildings and lockdowns.

Roseberry, 49, a North Carolina resident, faces charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device, the Justice Department said. He appeared before a federal judge court via teleconference Friday afternoon.

The Thursday incident began around 9:15 a.m. when the Capitol Police received reports of the driver of a pick truck who drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. Roseberry allegedly told officers he had a bomb and an officer noticed what appeared to be a detonator in his hand.

The U.S. House and Senate were on recess but some were still working in the building, authorities said. Roseberry had been live-streaming from the scene, authorities said.

He surrendered over to police around 2:15 p.m. without incident. The Capitol Police told Fox News Thursday that no bomb was found in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined a motive for the incident.