Cape Cod sharks keep close to shores: 11 sightings in past two days

Eight sharks were spotted off of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod on Friday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

There were also three detections of known sharks, including Beacon, Granese and Kendel.

One detection of 13617 shark was reported early on Saturday morning. The shark has been detected four time at the same buoy.

Over the course of the past two days, the shark-tracking app reported 11 sightings and four detections.

Last weekend, Nauset Beach – where there were multiple sightings and a detection in the past two days – was closed after sightings.

While there have been multiple attacks off of New York’s Long Island, none have been reported off the cape.

The National Park Service warns visitors to “be shark smart” as the active season continues.

Beaches have been closed in New York and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered state agencies to increase surveillance off Long Island last week.

Lifeguard staffing will be increased by 25% and Park Police patrol boats and New York State Police helicopter patrols will search ocean waters.

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the shift in sightings.

The Conservancy notes that the increased presence of white sharks close to beaches off of Cape Cod has been tied to surges in seal populations.

Experts say the increase in the number of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have been successful.