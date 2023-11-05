Calls for violence against Jews rock DC amid massive pro-Palestinian protest

A building in Washington D.C. was vandalized with graffiti messages reading, “Death to Israel” and “Glory 2 the Martyrs,” as thousands of protesters descended on the nation’s capital to protest on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“In our backyard: “Death to Israel” and “Glory to our Martyrs,” among other violent antisemitic graffiti spotted in Washington DC. #WhereIsTheOutrage,” the Israeli embassy to the United States said in an X post Saturday.

The footage showed a series of graffiti messages reading, “Free Gaza” and “F–k Israel.”

Another graffiti messages, written in neon paint, read, “Gaza is going to win.”

OBAMA CALLS FOR END OF ‘OCCUPATION,’ SECURITY FOR ISRAEL, STATE FOR PALESTINIANS



The antisemitic graffiti messages were spotted the same weekend as thousands descended on Washington, D.C. to march Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

One protester said they came to the protest to let “their voices be heard.”

HAMAS TRYING TO SNEAK INJURED FIGHTERS OUT AMONG CIVILIAN EVACUEES: US OFFICIAL

“We came here to let our voices be heard and our hearts and hoping we’ll change the way people see this conflict,” demonstrator Manar Ghanayem told the Washington Post. “Every human is entitled to basic human rights, not killing kids, not torturing people,” she said.

WATCH:

The stretch of road from the Capitol Building to Freedom Plaza was packed with tens of thousands of protesters.

“Palestine will be free,” demonstrators chanted as an enormous Palestinian flag was unfurled along Pennsylvania Avenue — the street leading up to the White House.

WATCH:



Protesters held signs and banners calling for a cease fire and for U.S. to stop supporting Israel.

“Biden betrays us” one sign read. Another read, “In November we remember,” highlighting how the issue could be a factor in Biden’s reelection bid in 2024.

“Palestinian Lives Matter,” another read.



Other videos showed protesters in front of White House gate shaking the gate and yelling, “F–k Joe Biden,” the New York Post reported.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SEEN SHAKING WHITE HOUSE GATE VANDALIZED WITH RED PAINT: ‘F–K JOE BIDEN’

The Post said that the demonstrators also vandalized the executive mansion with red paint.



Brian Becker, the executive director of the Answer Coalition, an anti-war organization, argued that “it’s not antisemitism to disagree with Israel’s policy.”

“We have Muslims, we have Christians, we have Jewish people. We have people from all walks of life, all faiths coming together against what we consider to be a criminal war against the people of Gaza. It’s not antisemitism to disagree with Israel’s policy,” Becker said to FOX 5. “There should absolutely be a ceasefire. Thousands of people, half of whom are children, have died in Gaza in recent weeks.”

Demonstrators also gathered in London, Berlin, Bucharest and Paris on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli embassy to the United States, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Brie Stimpson contributed to this report.