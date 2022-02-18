California’s ‘endemic’ approach

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘ENDEMIC’ APPROACH IN CALIFORNIA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined the state’s plan Thursday to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to learn to “live with” the coronavirus. The state is the first to officially make a blueprint for a waning virus nearly two years after a pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization and it will eschew lockdowns and mask mandates in favor of prevention and quick reaction. The school mask mandate will remain in place for now. An announcement on Feb. 28 will let parents know when students will be able to remove them. Continue reading …

CNN’S RECALL OP-ED – Asian parents in the deep blue city of San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall three progressive school board members, Tuesday, for prioritizing woke politics over education. Their successful effort drew national media attention and was supported by the Black Democrat mayor of the city. But the author of a CNN opinion piece is instead blaming right-wing racism for the parents’ victory. Continue reading …

MASK DEVOTION – A growing number of medical professionals, parents and elected officials have come out against mask mandates as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, but many liberal pundits and journalists continue to call for Americans to keep their faces covered or are committed to the practice themselves. Continue reading …

SHERIFF’S VAX OUTRAGE – As Los Angeles County residents endure rising crime and increasing homelessness, Sheriff Alex Villanueva is slamming what he describes as a political push fueled by defund police activists to fire 4,000 sheriff department employees who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.Continue reading …

US TRUCKERS CONVOY – A political action committee will partner with truck convoys to protest what it deems as overreaching government COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. The Great American Patriot Project on Wednesday asked volunteers to contribute, join or support a convoy of truckers slated to travel to Washington D.C. next month. Continue reading …

VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Gutfeld!’ panelists reacted to LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford lack of reaction after a photographer fell from a stage at team’s Super Bowl celebration. Watch now …

POLITICS

NEWSOM’S POST – California Gov. Gavin Newsom was slammed on Twitter over a post warning Americans about a “vile” gun that was made to look “cute” with an inscription of a skull and crossbones with a pacifier. Continue reading …

JUDGE: TRUMPS MUST TESTIFY – New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to celebrate a court order that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must testify under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices. Continue reading …

‘GLORIOUS DEFEAT’ – Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson predicted that the Democratic Party will “go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary” Thursday on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” Continue reading …

FUNDING OK’D – The Senate passed short-term legislation Thursday to avert a government shutdown, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his expected signature. Continue reading …

WEGMAN EARNS NOD – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is endorsing Harriet Hageman in her Wyoming primary challenge to Rep. Liz Cheney, a rare move by a sitting party leader to back an attempt to unseat one of his members. Continue reading …

OPINION

CYNTHIA MONTELEONE – I’m a mom, a coach and a Team USA World Masters track athlete who is fighting for something greater than another gold medal: I’m standing for the protection of women’s sports. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – There is a familiar dynamic to government protests that is normally as regular as clockwork. Protesters will exaggerate the size and scope of their actions, while the government will attempt to downplay it. That was how the trucker convoy in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, began 3 weeks ago.Continue reading …

ANDREW MCCARTHY – Eight days before the 2016 presidential election, the New York Times ran what I would describe as a memorable headline, except it seems to have been forgotten in recent days: “Investigating Donald Trump: F.B.I. Sees No Clear Link to Russia.” Continue reading …

FREDERICK HESS – In a closely watched recall election, San Francisco voters decisively ousted three school board members who had spent the pandemic engaging in woke theater while the city’s schools remained shuttered. Continue reading …

CHRIS STEWART – America faces the momentous choice between engagement and retreat for the third time in 100 years. The first time, America chose wrong. We retreated to the international sidelines following World War I, and the League of Nations couldn’t prevent a second world war without American leadership. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 89 – Americans have a long and commendable history of charitable giving. One of the questions often faced is whether to give to national nonprofits or local ones. There are many great national nonprofits, and we often see their work when natural disasters strike various parts of America. However, there is no denying that many local nonprofits are overshadowed by the branding power that national organizations can afford. That should not be the case. Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

IN OTHER NEWS

BIKER FINDS ‘PEACE’ – A New York man who is cycling through all 50 U.S. states in the span of a year has discovered “peace and quiet” amid his journey through the southern state of Arkansas. Continue reading …

BALDWIN’S PODCAST – Alec Baldwin has hosted an hour-long radio show and podcast for the past decade — until he paused new episodes following the tragedy on the “Rust” movie set in Santa Fe last October. That show, “Here’s The Thing,” remains on hiatus but will return “soon.” Continue reading …

JAKE’S TAKE – Fans have long speculated that Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift’s breakup inspired her hit “All Too Well,” and now the actor is finally weighing in. Continue reading …

KANYE RAILS AT DAVIDSON – It appears Kanye West’s feud with Pete Davidson sees no end in sight. On Thursday, the “All of the Lights” emcee, 44, called out the media as well as “SNL” for piling on to banter centered around his mental health in a since-deleted Instagram post. Continue reading …

ERIKA HANDS OFF – Erika Jayne has handed over diamond earrings allegedly worth $750,000, which she says were gifted to her by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, Fox News Digital can confirm. Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

“If there’s one person other than Joe Biden himself who’s most responsible for the woes of today’s Democrat Party, it’s this woman [Randi Weingarten].”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

