California woman seen riding BART train with hair on fire, video shows

A California woman set her hair on fire while riding a BART train Tuesday.

A brief video clip posted on TikTok captured the incident, where the young woman can be seen crying and screaming as the flames engulf her scalp. One passenger calls out, “Your hair’s on fire!” before another passenger on the train swats at her in an effort to extinguish the fire.

BART officials said in a statement that the BART Police Department never received a call from the woman about the incident, but did hear from a station agent who said she “apparently set her own hair on fire.”

NYC TRANSIT PRESIDENT ADMITS SYSTEM PAYS PEOPLE WHO DON’T WORK: ‘IT’S CRAZY‘

DOES SANITIZING THE NYC SUBWAY HELP KILL COVID-19? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

“At this time BPD has not received any information indicating this was any sort of assault committed by another rider,” BART said, adding that it was reviewing surveillance video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident came just days after a man apparently set himself on fire near BART’s Fruitvale station in Oakland after dossing himself with gasoline, the East Bay Times reported.