California woman rolled down car window, pepper sprayed George Floyd protester: police

A Southern California woman was busted after video showed her rolling down her car window to fire pepper spray on a George Floyd protester, according to reports.

Amy Atkisson, 46, of Thousand Oaks, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas for attacking a 16-year-old girl, news station KCBS reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

Footage posted to Twitter shows Atkisson stopped at a light Sunday as protesters chant, “Black lives matter” on the side of Hillcrest Drive and Lynn Road.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

NYPD CONFRONTS GEORGE FLOYD CROWDS AS CURFEW TAKES EFFECT; BUFFALO CLASH GETS 2 COPS SUSPENDED

She rolled down the window of her Lexus SUV and blasted pepper spray at one of them, the video showed.

“This is not right, we should not attack each other!” wrote a Twitter user who shared the video.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were able to track Atkisson down from the license plates captured in the video of the heated exchange, the Ventura County Star reported.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.