California woman killed sister and her 3-week-old baby over ‘jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ police say

A California woman killed her younger sister and 3-week-old daughter over “jealousy” and a “sibling rivalry,” authorities said.

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting death of her 18-year-old sister,Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her baby Celine. Yarelly’s boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, a gang member, was also arrested, police said.

Both are charged with two counts of pre-meditated murder, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Thursday.

“We have the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and we have a motive — jealousy and sibling rivalry,” he said. “We saw no remorse whatever, no guilt.”

Officers were called at about 7:20 a.m. on the day of the killings to a home over reports of multiple gunshots heard within a bedroom in the house, Fox San Francisco reported.

Balderrama said “the scene was traumatic for all officers, detectives, EMS personnel, and crime scene technicians who responded to the scene.”

When they arrived, police found Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and the child dead. Solorio-Rivera was shot multiple times.

Investigators had strong suspicions early on but didn’t have enough evidence to make an arrest, the chief said.

“This was an intricate and well-planned murder,” Balderrama said.