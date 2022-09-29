California woman charged with murder for driving into man she accused of trying to run over cat: authorities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old Southern California woman was charged with murder this week after she ran over a man she accused of attempting to drive over a cat, Orange County authorities said Wednesday.

Hannah Star Esser got out of her car in the Cypress neighborhood of Orange County Sunday evening to accuse Luis Anthony Victor of aiming for a cat with his car in the cul-de-sac on Graham Street. Cypress is west of Anaheim.

Following the heated argument, during which Victor also got out of his car, Esser allegedly got back in hers, made a three-point turn and accelerated into him, launching him onto the hood of her car.

He flipped several times before landing in the street, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Esser faces one felony count of murder. She is being held on $1 million bail.

According to his family, Luis was a father to five daughters and was expecting his first grandchild this fall.

In a statement to FOX 11, Luis’ family said “We are devastated by the loss of Victor, a beloved father of five daughters, a treasured son, brother, friend and cousin. This senseless act of violence has robbed the world of a bright light who will never be forgotten.”

“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Esser faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

She will be arraigned on Oct. 13.

It is unclear what happened to the cat that sparked the violence.