California wildfires rage into fifth consecutive day with death toll climbing, fresh evacuations

The devastating California wildfires moved into a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with the number of people officially confirmed dead climbing to 11, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Friday.

That number is expected to rise, however, as cadaver dogs go through leveled neighborhoods to assess the devastation to an area larger than San Francisco.

The situation remains volatile with the massive Palisades Fire only 8% contained and Eaton Fire only 3% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 12,300 homes and buildings have gone up in flames and fresh evacuations were ordered Friday night in Mandeville Canyon and the Interstate 405 freeway after a flare-up on the eastern flank of the Palisades Fire, FOX Weather reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna compared the disaster to an atomic bomb blast but pledged the community would find a way to recover.

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135-$150 billion.

So far no official cause has been given.

A company that monitors electrical activity says faults along the Los Angeles power grid skyrocketed in the same areas where three of the major wildfires are currently raging.

Bob Marshall, the chief executive of Whisker Labs, told Fox News Digital that the company recorded sharp increases in faults in the hours prior to the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst Fires.

“Faults are caused by tree limbs touching wires or wires blowing in the wind and touching. That creates a spark in a fault, and we detect all of those things,” Marshall explained, adding that he can’t definitively say whether one of those faults caused a fire.

There has been some respite with the strong Santa Ana winds calming somewhat on Friday.

The winds have helped spread the flames at ferocious speeds. While winds are calmer Saturday morning, new Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Saturday evening into Sunday as stronger Santa Ana winds return, FOX Weather reports.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze, using helicopters and aircraft to douse the flames with water and drop retardant. The winds also present dangers to flight crews, who need to navigate at low altitudes above hilly terrain.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has deployed the National Guard to support law enforcement efforts in the region. This brings the total number of on-the-ground personnel working with local and federal agencies to 8,000.

More than 600 Guardsmen are assisting local authorities, the Pentagon said Friday. Marines and other military service members are on standby.

“Currently, over 600 California National Guardsmen are activated, including 14 hand crews for fuel mitigation, 200 military police for security operations, and 10 helicopters for firefighting and search and rescue operations. This number is expected to increase over the next 24 hours,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

In some parts of Los Angeles, residents have returned to their still smoldering neighborhoods even as the threat of new fires persisted and the nation’s second-largest city remained unsettled. For some, it was a first look at the staggering reality of what was lost as the region of 13 million people grapples with the gargantuan challenge of overcoming the disaster and rebuilding.

Bridget Berg, who was at work when she saw on TV her house in Altadena erupt in flames, came back for the first time with her family two days later “just to make it real.”

Her kids sifted through debris on the sidewalk, finding a clay pot and a few keepsakes as they searched for Japanese wood prints they hoped to recover.

“It’s OK. It’s OK,” Berg said as much to herself as others as she took stock of the destruction, remembering the deck and pool from which her family watched fireworks. “It’s not like we just lost our house — everybody lost their house.”

Looting has also become a problem, with Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman warning plunderers that they would be punished.

Sheriff Luna said at a news briefing Thursday that at least 20 people had been arrested on looting charges and warned potential copycats to stay out of evacuated homes.

At the same time, private security firms are struggling to meet the increased demand as flames and looters alike threaten upscale Los Angeles neighborhoods.

“We are slammed,” said Herman Weisberg, the managing director of SAGE Intelligence, which works with Hollywood stars and other prominent individuals. “Can’t get guys there, and housing them is near impossible.”

A curfew went into effect on Friday at 6 p.m. through to 6 a.m. Saturday local time in all mandatory evacuation areas impacted by the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

The disaster took homes from everyone from waiters to movie stars. The flames hit schools, churches, a synagogue, libraries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, banks and local landmarks like the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and a Queen Anne-style mansion in Altadena that dated back to 1887 and was commissioned for wealthy mapmaker Andrew McNally.

Leadership, both at the city and state level, has come in for scathing criticism.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been blasted for not heeding a fire department memo last month raising concerns about the impact budget cuts would have on the department’s response to wildfires.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Friday said that the city had failed its residents. She also criticized the lack of water.

“When a firefighter comes up to a hydrant, we expect there’s going to be water,” she said.

Newsom was confronted by a resident on Thursday who demanded to know why the fire hydrants went empty. On Friday, he called for an independent investigation into the loss of pressure at some fire hydrants being used to battle the wildfires.

He also ordered state officials to determine why a 117 million-gallon reservoir was out of service and some hydrants ran dry, calling it “deeply troubling.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said city leadership failed her department by not providing enough money for firefighting.

