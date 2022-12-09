California university hosts ‘kinky karaoke,’ with ‘kinky giveaways, HIV testing

California State University, Northridge’s Pride Center hosted a “kinky karaoke” event in November, where “kinky” giveaways and free HIV testing was offered.

The event took place at California State University, Northridge on Nov. 29 and was only open to people ages 18 and over, according to a poster for the event.

Campus Reform first reported on the event, which is described as “an exciting night of singing and sex education.”

“Between songs you can enjoy free food, learn more about inclusive sex education and participate in kinky giveaways. There will also be free HIV testing available at the event!,” the event’s description read.

UNIVERSITIES NATIONWIDE HOST ‘SEX WEEK’ AHEAD OF VALENTINE’S DAY

A poster for the event contains various sex toys and has virtual images depicting naked individuals.

Previous events hosted by the university’s pride center include a “Trans-Gression Punk Show” which included performers psych as “Ginchy GayJacket & The Flushable Wipes” and “YGSLRHSTFUT,” which is short for “YOU GUYS SUCK LIKE REAL HARD. SHUT THE F–K UP. THANKS,” according to the band’s Instagram page.

Fox News Digital reached out to California State University, Northridge and its pride center, but didn’t immediately receive a response.

