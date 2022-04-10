California thieves steal everything from touring rock bank, fans come to the rescue

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venezuelan touring rock band, The Zeta, was robbed of equipment, documents, and money while in an Oakland, California coffee shop on Monday. Fans pitched in shortly after to help raise funds and replace their stolen belongings.

“The very first moment, it’s 100 percent shocking and you get so scared, because you have so much important stuff inside,” said Dani Hernandez of The Zeta.

The band said they had stepped away from the van for only five minutes. Stolen items included computers, music equipment, approximately $1,000 in cash, and personal documents. The band members’ green cards, passports, and Social Security cards were also stolen. Their instruments, however, remained untouched.

“It actually was such a little window of time, that we left the van to go and grab coffee,” Hernandez said.

The band had initially tried to track down their stolen items via their Apple AirPods tracking capabilities. They decided against it soon after due to concerns the robbers were armed.

The band is currently in the states for their 45-day tour across the US. Their manager, Marshal Rones, organized a GoFundMe page to recover lost damages. The band estimates the total losses to be around $12,000 and raised more than $13,000 since the page was set up on Thursday morning.

“We are all so beyond grateful and appreciative of you all. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” said Rones to the band’s fans on the GoFundMe page.

The band’s main concern now is the handling of stolen passports due to the lack of relations between the US and Venezuela.

“You know, to get your Venezuelan passport is such a task, it’s so hard,” said Hernandez.

No suspects have been detained. Police currently have one witness saying they say several people with a red SUV break into the band’s van.