California Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging wife, kids off cliff is doctor in ‘idyllic family’

The California man accused of intentionally driving a Tesla off a cliff earlier this week in a miraculously unsuccessful attempt to kill his wife and two young children inside is a doctor a part of what neighbors described as a “beautiful and idyllic” young family who lived at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel — a doctor of radiology at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles — will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he’s released from Stanford Hospital, California Highway Patrol said.

Initially, the family’s survival was hailed as a “miracle” by rescuers after a Tesla Sedan carrying Patel, his wife, Neha, both 41, and their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son plummeted some 250 feet down a notorious cliffside on Monday along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks.

Soon afterward though, authorities revealed the more sinister twist. Neighbors shocked by the news detailed the picture of what appeared to be a happy nuclear family active in the Pasadena neighborhood the Patel couple moved into about five years ago.

CALIFORNIA MAN INTENTIONALLY DROVE TESLA OFF CLIFF WITH ANOTHER ADULT, 2 CHILDREN IN CAR: AUTHORITIES

“They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” Roger Newmark, who has lived on the same block for more than 40 years, told The Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity.”

The family had quickly become a fixture on the tree-lined block, where the couple ran every morning while pushing a stroller carrying their two children.

The wife created a mass text thread for neighbors to stay in contact. The Patels also sent out a holiday card this season, with a picture of the family smiling brightly and wishing their neighbors a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, according to the Times.

Ring doorbell camera footage taken on Christmas Eve reportedly shows the husband even walking to deliver a poinsettia plant to one of his neighbors, who wasn’t home at the time. He introduced himself to the neighbor’s relative taking care of the home and left the plant with the family’s Christmas card.

On Wednesday, Patel remained in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave. His wife and children also remained hospitalized, but authorities declined to comment further on their conditions or detail the wounds of the members of the family.

“I have no idea what his thought pattern was,” California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews told the Associated Press. Andrews said investigators are looking into Patel’s motive but declined to reveal whether they’ve had the opportunity to speak with the radiologist post-crash.

Investigators do not have to present the case to prosecutors until after Patel is booked into jail.

“They are not under the gun because the suspect Patel remains hospitalized, and thus they can investigate the case more thoroughly,” San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.

Pasadena police records do not show any calls about violence at the family’s home. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services said that state law prohibits the agency from commenting on their possible involvement with families, according to The Associated Press.

The case brought back memories of a 2018 tragedy when a woman intentionally drove off another Northern California cliff in an SUV with her wife and their six adopted children. All were killed. The crash in Mendocino County happened just days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation following allegations that Jennifer Hart’s children were being neglected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patel’s employer also released a statement after Monday’s rescue made national headlines. Firefighters were forced to cut the family out of the wreckage. They used a rope system to haul the children up the cliff in a rescue basket while the parents were hoisted by helicopter.

“Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family,” the statement said. “We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries. We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.