California teen refurbishes American flag in his local park for Eagle Scout project

In the months leading up to Memorial Day, 17-year-old Christian Juvet decided to restore a massive concrete American flag in his local California park for his Eagle Scout project.

Juvet said he noticed that the concrete flag memorial was in “disarray, had graffiti on it, skid marks, all sorts of dirt and gunk on it.”

“I did some research and found out the historic significance of it and that it was actually made during World War II to honor veterans,” Juvet told Fox News Saturday.

Once he found out how important the monument to veterans was, he knew he had to refurbish it, so he and other scouts from Troop 95 decided to go to work.

“That really motivated me to give back to the community,” Juvet said. “What my project entailed was sanding down the flag then painting it to give it vibrance so that the community can hold on to it.”

The area in Roeding Park was originally planted with flowers but the city of Fresno decided to install a more permanent concrete flag in 2007, according to the Fresno Bee.

Mark Standriff, the director of Beautify Fresno, teamed up with Juvet on the project.

“Just to have this young man come along and not only offered to do this for the city but frankly for the community,” Standriff told FOX 26. “We said absolutely.”