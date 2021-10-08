A 15-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident Wednesday night in Oakland, California, while in a car with her uncle who rushed her to a hospital where she could not be saved.

The girl was identified as Shamara Young.

LeRonne Armstrong, the top cop in the city, said there was a brief argument that resulted in one vehicle opening fire into the other, KTVU reported. The girl was hit several times, the report said.

Authorities are searching for the gunman who was in a car described as an Acura. The killing is the city’s 109th of the year, which matches its total number from 2020. Armstrong said the violence surge is not a policing issue, but rather a “community issue.”

Last May, a 6-year-old boy was killed in what authorities described as a road rage shooting about 40 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Two suspects were arrested.