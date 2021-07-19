California teen accused of killing mom, injuring dad in stabbing, found covered in blood, police say

A 14-year-old California boy found covered in blood killed his mother and injured his father during a brutal stabbing last week, police said.

Officers in Fremont, 40 miles southeast of San Francisco, were called to a home just after 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of a possible stabbing, the police department said. When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman and man with stab wounds. They tried to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital. He was able to speak with investigators, leading them to his son, Fox affiliate, KTVU-TV reported.

“They were able to get enough information to determine their son was the suspect in this case,” Fremont Police Sgt. Ricardo Cortes told the news outlet.

The names of the victims have not been released. Fox News has reached out to the Fremont Police Department.

The nearby Newark and Union City police departments assisted Fremont police in setting up a perimeter in an effort to find the child. Within a half-hour, authorities received a call from someone a mile away from the crime scene who said a boy covered in blood was in the area.

Officers rushed to the location and the boy was detained, police said. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the attack.

“To have the suspect be the child of the victims, I think that’s unusual and it’s a tragic, sad event,” Cortes said.