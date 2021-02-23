California teacher slams 'rich white parents' worried for kids' health in deleted tweet: 'Sorry/not sorry'

A California teacher has provoked outrage for a tweet dismissing “rich white parents” for their concerns about their children’s mental health amid school closures, arguing that it only feeds the kids’ “sense of entitlement.”

“All the rich white parents suddenly concerned about mental health can take a seat,” wrote Bethany Meyer, a special education teacher with the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), in a now-deleted tweet.

“Most of them are causing their kids’ anxiety by pressuring them to complete asynchronous work and feeding into their sense of entitlement. Sorry/not sorry,” read the Feb. 17 tweet in a screenshot shared by the local news website, SFGate.

Meyer’s Twitter account has since been set to private mode and her tweets are only visible to her followers.

It remains unclear if Meyer has faced any disciplinary action. Fox News has reached out to the Oakland teachers union with a request for a comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In a statement shared with Fox News, the OUSD said it had been made aware of a tweet from a staff member that “left many families feeling disrespected and insulted.”

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: FAUCI SHOULD BE ‘SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF HIS VOICE’ TO OPEN THE SCHOOLS

“We are unified around many things, particularly by our desire to provide the best possible education for all of our students,” the OUSD’s statement read. “As part of this Unified District, we want everyone in our community – students, staff, family members, community members – to conduct themselves appropriately, as we are all part of the OUSD family.”

The district urged everyone to “refrain from personal insults or attacks, as they do not help in this situation or any other, and only serve to inflame tensions. If we learn of incidents in which our staff is insulting or disrespecting our families – or vice versa – we will respond appropriately.”

Meyer’s tweet bashing “rich white parents” came the same week that the president and three other members of a Northern California school board resigned after reports that they made mocking comments about parents during a public video meeting about reopening schools.

The subject of school reopenings has, like much of the U.S., become a hot-button political issue in California. The debate has continued despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) having said that schools reopening pose little risk for further spreading COVID-19 as long as basic safety measures are followed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parents across the U.S. are lobbying for their children to return to in-person learning from teachers in classrooms as some students face the possibility of completing an entire school year without entering a classroom in addition to the months they lost at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.