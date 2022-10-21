California teacher recorded allegedly saying he wanted to ‘slam’ student’s face ‘against the wall’

A California high school teacher was placed on administrative leave and is under an internal investigation after he allegedly made comments stating that he wanted to “slam” a female student’s “face up against the wall.”

Robert Bean, who is an English teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, allegedly made the comments, which were recorded and uploaded to TikTok, according to FOX 11.

“She’s a rude, defiant little brat kid that I just want to slam her face up against the wall,” Bean can be heard saying in the recording. “I’m old school guys, I’m 53 years old.”

After the recording began to circulate on social media, the San Bernardino City Unified School District placed Bean on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation.

“SBCUSD placed Mr. Bean on administrative leave this morning. We are looking into the allegations posted on social media. We are not able to share more about this situation because we are required to protect our employee’s privacy in this matter,” a spokesperson for the district said.

Students who previously took one of Bean’s classes say that this isn’t surprising and alleged he’s behaved similarly before.

Megan Soult, a student who was in one of Bean’s classes, said she filed a report to the school about the teacher in 2009 for abusive behavior, but the school didn’t take action.

“I was bullied and harassed by him, at a time when I really needed guidance, and I’ll remember it forever,” Soult said.

Blaine Anderson, who is a senior at the high school, said that he’s made similar comments previously.

“He’s done this stuff in the past, he’s yelled at students, he’s called them different slurs, the ‘R slur’ for one and the ‘F slur’ is another one,” Anderson said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bean and to Cajon High School for comment.