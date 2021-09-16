California teacher hangs ‘F— the Police,’ ‘F— Amerikkka’ posters in classroom

A Los Angeles parent is sounding the alarm over posters displayed inside a high school classroom that say, “F— Amerikkka,” and claim that law enforcement’s primary purpose is to “militarily enforce White supremacist capitalism.”

A parent at Alexander Hamilton High School slamming the “disgusting brainwashing of students with taxpayer dollars” shared photos with Parents Defending Education, a national nonprofit, that were taken inside his child’s classroom.

The first photo shows a Palestinian flag, a transgender flag, a Black Lives Matter flag and a Pride flag prominently displayed on the blackboard. Another photo shows two posters that read, “F— Amerikkka. This is Native land” and F— the Police.”

“Policing is a violent, anti-Black, settler institution that originated as slave patrols,” the latter poster reads. “Their primary mandate is to protect property and to militarily enforce White supremacist capitalism. They are doing their jobs as they are trained and paid to do. You can’t fix what isn’t broken. That’s why we fight for police and prison abolition. F— the Police.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement to Fox News saying the posters were being taken down.

“L.A. Unified is aware of the specific classroom decorations,” the statement read, in part. “The specific posters will be taken down. We maintain and uphold student and staff confidentiality and therefore cannot comment on any of our students or employees.”

“L.A. Unified holds firm its policy that students and adults in both schools and offices should treat all persons equally and respectfully and refrain from the willful or negligent use of slurs against any person on the basis of race, language spoken, color, sex, religion, handicap, national origin, immigration status, age, sexual orientation, or political belief,” it added.