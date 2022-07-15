California swimmer says great white shark ‘spit me out’ after ‘ferociously’ biting him

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California swimmer is telling his story after he says a great white shark “ferociously” bit him and “spit” him out.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming off the coast of Lovers Point Beach on June 22 when the shark attacked him at around 10:35 a.m.

In a video released by Natividad Medical Center, Bruemmer, wearing a t-shirt reading “shark attack survivor,” said that it was a “beautiful day” when the incident happened, stating that there was “no wind” and the “ocean was flat, there were no waves.”

Bruemmer was about 150 yards from the beach when he described being “bit ferociously” by the great white shark.

“I was bit ferociously bit a shark right across my thighs and my abdomen,” Bruemmer said. “It grabbed me and pulled me up, and then dove me down in the water. Then, of course, it spit me out. I’m not a seal. It’s looking for a seal.”

The swimmer said that the shark continued to look at him, which is why he “pushed [the shark] with my hand and I kicked it with my foot.”

After the shark left the area, Bruemmer began yelling for help and was taken back to the beach, where two ICU nurses put tourniquets on his leg and arm to stop the bleeding before being transported to the hospital on an ambulance.

“I remember lying in the ambulance and the ambulance guy said ‘2 minutes. We’re 2 minutes out. In 2 minutes, everything’s going to change. You’re going to be met by 15 people who are going to prod you and poke you and ask you questions. This is the best place you can possibly be,'” Bruemmer said.

Bruemmer said that the doctors and nurses at Natividad Medical Center “saved my life” after being given 28 units of blood during a two-hour operation.

The swimmer, with tears in his eyes, said “I’m going home. I’m going to recover. I’m going to be okay. Thanks to you all.”