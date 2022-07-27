California suspect in stolen work truck leads police on spark-filled interstate chase

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild police chase involving a man driving a suspected stolen work truck unfolded along an interstate in San Bernardino County, California, Tuesday night.

The chase involved a construction truck with CalTrans marking. The Fontana Police initially handled the chase before the Ontario Police Department took over.

Wild video taken by Fox 11 Los Angeles’ helicopter shows the suspect driving the truck along Interstate 10 in southern California.

The truck appears to be pulling some sort of trailer – possibly a road construction sign – causing sparks to fly as it makes contact with the road.

At one point, the truck is seen running into the side of a white sedan that was also on the road.

Eventually a police vehicle drives alongside the truck and rams it into the concrete median forcing it to come to a stop.

The driver is then seen jumping out of the truck and running on foot along the freeway.

He is eventually tackled by a police K-9 and arrested by officers. The suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance. It’s unclear if he was seriously injured.

No other injures were reported in the wild chase. Police have not yet detailed any charged the suspect may face.