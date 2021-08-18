California suspect in ambush shooting of deputy killed, two officers injured, authorities say

The suspect believed to have ambushed a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was left dead Wednesday after a shooting that injured two police officers, authorities said.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police SWAT unit were attempting to take the unidentified suspect into custody when gunfire erupted, a police spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred in the city of Highland, 66 miles east of Los Angeles. Their officers’ injuries were not disclosed. Both are recovering in a hospital.

The incident came a day after a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to pull over a motorist. The deputy was fired upon as he turned a corner during a brief car chase, authorities said. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

His patrol SUV was found torched at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine how the vehicle caught fire.

During a search of an apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities recovered the suspect’s vehicle and the rifle used in the attack, which matched bullet casings found at the scene.