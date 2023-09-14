California suspect accused of raping prostitutes arrested in Utah; police looking for more victims

A “serial rape suspect” wanted in California was arrested in Utah on Wednesday, according to authorities, as police ask for other potential victims to come forward.

Ivan Romo, 25, allegedly raped multiple victims who all worked as prostitutes in Modesto, California, the Unified Police Department (UPD) in Salt Lake County said.

“We do not have any active cases here, but we are concerned there may be local victims who may have not reported a sexual assault because they are involved in prostitution,” the department said.

Romo has lived in Utah for five years, a police spokesperson told KOVR-TV. He was arrested at a construction site without incident.

Romo is a possible suspect in at least four rape cases in Stanislaus County, California, that happened between 2017 and 2018, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department told the station.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler told the outlet that any victim’s involvement in sex work is “completely irrelevant” and urged them to come forward.

“No one [should] be a victim of such a heinous crime,” Cutler said. “So we’re hoping that there aren’t any but understand that there is a very real probability there being some out there.”

Authorities asked any potential victims in cases where Romo is the suspect to call Detective Christensen with UPD at 385-468-9834.