California surfer hospitalized with major injuries after shark attack

An individual in Pacific Grove, California was attacked by a shark on Wednesday morning.

Pacific Grove Police said that the victim is an adult male surfer who was taken to a local hospital after being attacked by the shark at around 10:35 a.m., according to Fox affiliate KION.

The beach will be closed until Saturday, according to police.

“The city will follow State Parks protocol, so the beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout has been closed and will remain closed until Saturday, June 25, 2022,” a police statement reads.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials conducted a search for the shark after the attack, according to the report.

People at the beach took quick action to save the swimmer, according to the report.

City of Pacific Grove Council member Jenny McAdams said that the shark was seen after the attack.