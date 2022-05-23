California substitute teacher arrested for allegedly molesting four young female students

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A substitute teacher in Southern California was arrested for allegedly molesting four young female students, according to police.

In a statement, Santa Ana Police said officers arrived to Adams Elementary School on May 6 to investigate allegations that Peter Morales, 69, sexually molested four female students while in the classroom.

AT LEAST 135 TEACHERS, AIDES CHARGED WITH CHILD SEX CRIMES THIS YEAR ALONE

The alleged victims are between the ages of eight and nine years old. Police said the girls told school officials that Morales touched them inappropriately.

Each of the victims was allegedly molested individually and at different times throughout the day.

VIRGINIA TEACHER CHARGED AFTER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ALLEGEDLY FOUND ON SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT

Morales was arrested and booked on child molestation charges. He was then released after posting bail that was set at $100,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morales worked as a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years and was employed as a substitute teacher at the time of the alleged abuse.