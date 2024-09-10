California state senator forced chief of staff to perform sex acts that left him injured: lawsuit

A California state senator allegedly forced her chief of staff to engage in a “sex-based quid pro quo relationship” that left him with various bodily injuries, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, who recently switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, is accused of sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and violations of other state labor laws against her now-former chief of staff, Chad Condit, who filed a civil lawsuit in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday.

Condit, who is married, claimed that Alvarado-Gil was an “erratic” and “controlling” boss who imposed a “sexually dominating abuse of authority and power” over him.

“This was a sex-based quid pro quo relationship of unwelcome advances and sexual behaviors coupled with punishment and flexing of power,” the suit alleges.

During their final encounter, Condit alleges that Alvarado-Gil forced him to perform oral sex in a car seat that left him with three herniated discs in his back and a collapsed hip from having to “twist and contort” his body in the confined space of the car, according to the lawsuit.

Condit claims he then used his injury as an excuse to refuse Alvarado-Gil’s demands for oral sex, which caused Alvarado-Gil to become unhappy and threaten his job. Alvarado-Gil allegedly retaliated and issued him a disciplinary letter accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Condit was then fired in December after making clear that the senator’s advances were not welcome and undergoing surgery on his hip, according to the suit.

Alvarado-Gil’s attorney, Ognian Gavrilov, told Fox News Digital in a statement that the claims against the senator are false.

“A disgruntled former employee has fabricated an outlandish story, presented without evidence, to get a payday,” Gavrilov said. “We expect that the Senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims.”

The California State Senate is also named in the suit.

“The Senate has not been served in this matter, but we are in discussion with counsel to assess next steps,” Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The Senate takes all complaints incredibly seriously, but is unable to comment on matters involving pending litigation.”

Jacqui Nguyen, press secretary for the California Senate Republican Caucus, told Fox News Digital in a statement that the senator is fully cooperating.

“Senator Alvarado-Gil is fully cooperating,” Nguyen said. “This is a lawsuit regarding a former employee, so we need to allow the judicial process to go through its course and defer all inquiries to the Senate Rules Committee.”