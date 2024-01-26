California squatters take over Beverly Hills mansion, throw wild parties with cocaine and orgies: reports

A for-sale Beverly Hills mansion has been ravaged by squatters, who turned it into a “party house.”

The listing agent for the property located at Beverly Grove Place, John Woodward, a court-appointed broker, told USA TODAY that the alleged squatters moved into the house in late October and have been living there since.

“Taxpayers are paying the utilities to keep the lights on and the pool running. Neighbors are beyond p—–,” Woodward told Los Angeles Magazine.

“These squatters have been here since October, charging rents for rooms and throwing massive parties all night long,” he said. “I just want to get this house sold to satisfy the court.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY JURY AWARDS $1.5M TO PROSECUTOR SUING DA GEORGE GASCON FOR RETALIATION

Woodward said that someone went up to the property with a locksmith and illegally changed the locks and code and then leased it out to several other people.

The squatters, he believes, are earning upwards of $30,000 a month renting rooms and hosting massive house parties with $100 entry fees.

CALIFORNIA BILL WOULD MANDATE ALL NEW CARS HAVE DEVICE TO ‘AUTOMATICALLY LIMIT’ SPEED TO 10 MPH OVER LIMIT

Woodward said that the wild parties are causing a nuisance to the upscale neighborhood, which has prompted regular police calls.

“The cops have probably been up there no less than 50 times,” Woodward told USA TODAY. “They’re having crack parties and laughing gas parties and orgies and all sorts going on up there.”

Woodward said that the mess surrounding the $4.5 million estate stems from ownership issues.

LA DA GASCÓN HIRES LAWYER WHO CALLED LAPD ‘BARBARIANS,’ SAID PRISONS SHOULD BE ABOLISHED

According to USA TODAY, the sprawling residence was previously owned by an orthopedic surgeon, Munir Uwaydah, who fled to Lebanon after he was accused in the murder of his 21-year-old model girlfriend Julianna Redding.

Now, Woodward has turned to local authorities for assistance.

“I called the LAPD. When the cops came, the squatters produced a fake lease and the police said then it was a civil matter,” Woodward said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Los Angeles Magazine, when disgruntled neighbors turned to District Attorney George Gascón’s office to turn off the utilities, they were told “squatters have rights.”

George Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.