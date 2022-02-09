California smash-and-grab robbers acted ‘casual’ during jewelry heist: police

website maker

The 10 to 15 sledgehammer-wielding suspects accused of orchestrating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store inside a California mall this week are being described by police as acting “so casual it was almost scary.”

The incident, which was captured on video, happened early Tuesday afternoon at Prestigio Jewelers at the Merced Mall just outside of the San Francisco Bay area, according to KMPH.

“It’s disheartening to see how a group of people can commit crimes like this, just so brazen, out in the open at the mall,” Merced Police Lt. Joe Perez told the station. “It was pretty casual – it wasn’t sprinting to get this job done, it was so casual it was almost scary. Not a care in the world.”

SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERS TERRORIZE CALIFORNIA JEWELRY STORE EMPLOYEES

Video of the robbery obtained by KMPH shows unidentified individuals wearing masks, sweatshirts and gloves removing items from shattered display cases.

Police say the suspects used sledgehammers to break open the display cases and they are investigating the crime as an isolated incident, KMPH reports.

“We don’t have any information at this time indicating that they’re dangerous. Obviously, they’re willing to commit crimes, but nothing that indicates they’re dangerous to the public,” Perez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The owners of the jewelry store reportedly are working with police to determine how much merchandise was stolen.

Police are looking to charge the suspects with felony grand theft.