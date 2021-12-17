A California Highway Patrol officer was wounded Thursday while investigating a previous shooting, according to reports.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting while another suspect remained at large, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

The CHP officer was shot in Turlock, a city along Highway 99, about 106 miles southeast of San Francisco. The officer’s wounds were not life-threatening, Turlock police told the station.

The previous shooting happened Wednesday along an area freeway, the report said. On Thursday, CHP investigators spotted a vehicle linked to the case and approached it.

Soon the CHP investigators were under fire from the two suspects, FOX 40 reported.

No description of the at-large suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Turlock police or the California Highway Patrol.