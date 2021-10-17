A Halloween party at a Southern California home turned violent this weekend after a fight spilled onto the streets and three people were shot, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Whittier, California, just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a local report.

A fistfight had broken out in the home and continued outside to a nearby unrelated vigil, the sheriff’s office said. Amid the scuffle, a male reportedly used a handgun to shoot three victims.

Paramedics were dispatched and transported the three victims to an area trauma center, where they remain in stable but critical condition.

The victims range in age from 15 to 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Vincent Cisneros told the Whittier Daily News that deputies saw more than 200 attendees at the house party.

“I don’t know how it was advertised,” he said.

The gunman, who has not been identified, fled on foot and remains at large, Sheriff’s Sgt. Carlos Sanchez told the Los Angeles Times.

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff’s office seeking more information and will update this story accordingly.