California shooting at Fresno mall prompts manhunt for 2 suspects

A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night for at least two suspects after gunfire inside a Fresno shopping mall.

Authorities evacuated the Fashion Fair Mall but it was unclear if anyone was wounded, FOX 26 and KGPE-TV in Fresno reported.

Officers didn’t find a victim at the scene but said one may turn up at a hospital, KGPE’s Kristen Mitchell reported.

There was immediate description of the suspects from police.