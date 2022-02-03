A suspect was in custody in Oroville, California, on Wednesday night after allegedly shooting five people, killing at least one, aboard a Greyhound bus at a gas station, according to reports.

The arrest was announced on Facebook by Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. near a gas station’s AM/PM convenience store.

Arriving deputies found several gunshot victims, one of whom died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Four others were transported to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office then received calls about a suspect at a nearby Walmart store. Deputies went to the scene and made an arrest at the Walmart and determined the suspect was the same one connected to the shootings aboard the bus, the sheriff’s office statement said.

Prior to the arrest, Reynolds had posted on Facebook that the suspect struck at an AM/PM convenience store but remained at large at the time. He advised that residents remain in their homes while police responded to the situation.

Reynolds said there was only a physical confrontation at Walmart, no gunfire, KOVR-TV of Sacramento reported.

Oroville is about 69 miles north of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.