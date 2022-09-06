California sheriff’s deputy who once won ‘Officer of the Year’ allegedly falsified police report to steal guns

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.

He posted bail this week and has been placed on administrative leave. He reportedly won “Officer of the Year” two years in a row during his time at the Sheriff’s office.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton recused herself from the investigation, Fox San Francisco reported. It is unclear if another prosecutor or the California attorney general’s office will take over the case.

Buckley served as a bailiff to Becton 15 years ago, when she was a judge, the East Bay Times reported. Court documents revealed Buckley has misrepresented a judge authorizing him to take guns from a property room.

Prosecutors said the crime was discovered after the man whose guns had been seized by police began constantly checking in about their whereabouts.

The weapons were described as guns and described in court records as two AR-15 rifles that Buckley allegedly kept at his home.

